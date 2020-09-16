Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement
PA Media
The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit trade talks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told US congressional leaders. Mr Raab’s comments came after the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned Congress would never pass a free trade agreement with the UK if legislation to override the Brexit divorce settlement was to “imperil” the peace process.