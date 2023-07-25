Radiographers in England take to picket lines over pay and staffing

Radiographers are “leaving due to burnout”, staff on picket lines have said as the Society of Radiographers (SoR) launched a 48-hour strike at 37 NHS trusts in England. The union said worrying numbers of staff are leaving the profession and not enough is being done to recruit more workers. Union bosses acknowledged that the strike will cause disruption but said that radiographers were taking to picket lines because they are “overworked and undervalued”.