Rare eclipse occurs over Asia

Must credit: 'Facebook - Agui Aguinaldo' and 'Twitter - @6ess_s' The Moon partially blocked the Sun for 60 seconds over the Asia-Pacific on Thursday morning, temporarily plunging the region into darkness as part of a rare eclipse. A total eclipse took place over Western Australia at 11.27 am local time in an event that occurs only a handful of times per century. Thousands of excited spectators gathered in the small town of Exmouth to catch a glimpse. NASA expects the next hybrid solar eclipse in 2031.