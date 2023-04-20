Rare total eclipse over Australia

Must credit: 'Twitter - @NickM97' and 'Twitter - @fitrifatha' The Moon blocked the Sun for 60 seconds over Western Australia on Thursday morning, temporarily plunging the region into darkness as part of a rare total eclipse. The eclipse took place at 11.27 am local time in an event that occurs only a handful of times per century. Partial eclipses could also be seen across the Asia-Pacific on Thursday. NASA expects the next hybrid solar eclipse in 2031.