Relatable 'morning mood' of bear takes the internet by storm

Meet Chada, a majestic white bear residing in Ukraine's enchanting White Rock Bear Sanctuary. This week, Chada had a particularly tough time getting out of bed - the sanctuary captured the moment on camera and shared it on TikTok. The adorable video showcasing Chada's morning struggles quickly spread like wildfire, amassing a staggering 22 million views and 1.7 million likes! It seems people from all corners of the globe couldn't resist the allure of this rare Himalayan bear's captivating antics.