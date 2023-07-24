Repatriation flights return British holidaymakers from Rhodes after wildfires

Hundreds of holidaymakers have landed back in the UK following wildfires on Rhodes, with more repatriation flights set to take place. As many as 10,000 Britons are estimated to be on the popular Greek island, part of which has been ravaged by the blazes, forcing many to sleep in schools, airports and sports centres. Rishi Sunak has urged people to remain in touch with tour operators, some of which have begun sending repatriation flights to bring people back to the UK.