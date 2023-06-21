Rescuers race against clock after noises heard from Titanic vessel search area

Rescue teams are racing against the breathable air clock after noises were detected from the search area for the missing deep-sea vessel near the wreck site of the Titanic. The submersible, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the shipwreck off the coast of Canada. The Titan has five people on board, including British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, and the 6.7m (22ft) long OceanGate Expeditions vessel may have as little as 24 hours of oxygen left. The others on board are Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, reportedly together with French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.