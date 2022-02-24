Resident of eastern Ukraine city films shelling

Residents of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine filmed the shelling as Russian troops launched their anticipated attack. Big explosions were heard in the city before dawn as well as in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried actions from Russia that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure. He urged Ukrainians to stay at home and not to panic.