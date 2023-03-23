Residents, students and volunteers hit the streets in Belfast for the Big Spring Clean up.

The March clean-up is part of the Live Here Love Here Big Spring Clean campaign and dozens of the university’s Handy Helper volunteers have hit the streets to gather litter in partnership with residents and Belfast City Council. This is the 10th year that students and staff have taken to the streets to support a cleaner environment, getting out again for the Autumn Clean up as part of European Week for Waste Reduction. Sinead Hosain, Queen’s University volunteer, Handy Helper said: “Making those small changes make a difference.” Volunteer and Community Support Officer, Jonny Baxter said: “It’s great for our volunteers to meet other people, but also feel we are doing something good for the environment and for our wellbeing.”