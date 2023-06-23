Review: The 'best spice bag in Belfast' that Lizzo missed out on

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo said she was 'mad' after missing out on this famous Belfast food.

The 'spice bag' from LASA in Common Market went viral thanks to this review from @inspiringbelfast, which was seen by the singer herself.

So when she visited the city to headline Belsonic on Thursday evening, she wanted to try it out.

Unfortunately for her, LASA was closed and she missed out. Now the owners have issued an open invitation for her return, saying they're 'gutted' they missed her.