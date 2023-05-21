Rishi Sunak declines to back Suella Braverman over speeding points allegations

Rishi Sunak has declined to back Home Secretary Suella Braverman over allegations she asked civil servants to help her avoid incurring points on her licence for speeding. The Prime Minister did not state whether he will launch an investigation into the Cabinet minister despite demands from Labour and the Liberal Democrats. Asked whether he had full confidence in Mrs Braverman at a press conference at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Mr Sunak said he did not know the “full details” and has not spoken to her yet. But he noted she had “expressed regret” for speeding.