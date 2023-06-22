Rishi Sunak ‘understands' people’s anxieties about hike in interest rates

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he understood people’s anxieties about the hike in interest rates and rising inflation but insisted he is “absolutely confident” he can deliver his pledge to halve inflation. The Prime Minister was speaking at a PM Connect event in an Ikea warehouse in Kent after the Bank of England’s shock interest rate hike on Thursday. Mr Sunak also noted that interest rates are high in other countries too and “we’re not alone in dealing with this”.