Rishi Sunak warns of “profound economic challenge” in his first address Tory party leader

Rishi Sunak has said he is “humbled and honoured” to become the next prime minister, describing it as the “greatest privilege in my life”. He said it was his “utmost priority to bring our party and our country together” in the face of the “profound economic challenge”. The former chancellor ruled out opposition demands for a general election after he won the Tory leadership race on Monday when rival Penny Mordaunt failed to win the backing of MPs. Liz Truss, who will make way for Mr Sunak less than two months after she beat him in the last contest, congratulated her soon-to-be-successor and told him “you have my full support”. With his victory coming on Diwali, Mr Sunak will be the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage, and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42