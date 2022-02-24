Roll-out of 130 defibrillators across bus and train stations in Northern Ireland

Translink has unveiled 130 defibrillators at bus and train stations across Northern Ireland for anyone to use should someone experience cardiac arrest. Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon launched the initiative saying: "They give you confidence that you're doing the right thing... this about saving the lives of those who suffer from cardiac arrests." Currently over 1400 people suffer from cardiac arrests outside hospital settings per year in Northern Ireland with a survival rate of less than 10%, as the scheme looks to improve the chances of survival.