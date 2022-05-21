Rory McIlroy hails 'ultimate pro' Tiger Woods for making halfway cut at US PGA

Rory McIlroy failed to take advantage of a favourable draw before hailing Tiger Woods as the “ultimate pro” for fighting back to make the halfway cut in the 104th US PGA Championship. McIlroy could only add a second round of 71 to his opening 65 at Southern Hills, despite being part of the early-late wave of players who enjoyed by far the best of the conditions over the first two days in Tulsa. That left the four-time major winner five shots off the pace set by Will Zalatoris, who compiled a flawless 65 in the group ahead of McIlroy to enjoy a one-shot lead over Chile’s Mito Pereira, who returned a superb 64 in just his second major appearance.