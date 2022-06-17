Rory McIlroy unapologetic for showing flashes of frustration at start of US Open

Rory McIlroy made no apologies for showing flashes of frustration even as he made an excellent start to his bid for a fifth major title in the 122nd US Open. McIlroy carded a three-under-par 67 at Brookline to share second place with England’s Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth, Joel Dahmen and MJ Daffue, a shot behind Canada’s Adam Hadwin. A month after an opening 65 in the US PGA, it was another welcome good start to a major for McIlroy after previous struggles, but it was not without incident as he slammed one club into a bunker and threw another down the fairway on his final hole.