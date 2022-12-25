Royal family attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham church
PA Media
The King has attended the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service for the first time since the death of his mother, the Queen. Charles, 74, and the 75-year-old Queen Consort walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church. They were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, who walked hand in hand with Kate.