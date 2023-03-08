Royal School Armagh’s hard work only beginning after Schools’ Cup glory, insists captain Anna McKew

Royal School Armagh captain Anna McKew says their hard work isn’t done yet as the newly crowned Belfast Telegraph Schools’ Cup champions turn their sights to All-Ireland glory. Armagh lived up to their favourites billing as they edged past a stubborn Strathearn side in the Final at Stormont PlayBall, goals from Rhianna Gillespie and Joni Cunningham – both from penalty corner routines – earning them a 2-0 win in the decider. In stark contrast to the scenes at Lisnagarvey a year ago, when Armagh were left devastated after losing 1-0 to Methodist College in the Final, it was the girls in white who were celebrating at the final hooter this time around. But even though they have added the Schools’ Cup title to the Superleague title they won earlier in the year, McKew is adamant that they are not done yet and that the Kate Russell Cup is the next one in their crosshairs.