Royal Week engagements get under way in Scotland ahead of thanksgiving service
The King is beginning a series of engagements in Scotland, marking the first Holyrood Week since his coronation. There will be a special ceremony of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Wednesday, where Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the nation’s crown jewels. Each year the monarch traditionally spends a week based at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland.