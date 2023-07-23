Sacked ambassador thanks UK for support during Ukraine’s ‘darkest hour’

Ukraine’s sacked ambassador to the UK has thanked Britain for helping Kyiv to “persevere in the darkest hour”. Vadym Prystaiko was fired as Ukraine’s representative in London after he appeared to publicly criticise President Volodymyr Zelensky over his “sarcasm” during a row about his demands for weapons. In a departing message, Mr Prystaiko appeared to make light of Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s comments about some of Ukraine’s western allies wanting to see “gratitude” for the billions of pounds they were giving in military aid.