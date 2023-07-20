Sam McBride challenges Secretary of State over inaccurate claim about Irish Sea border

Four months ago, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris told the Belfast Telegraph that the Windsor Framework would end the ban on certain plants being brought into Northern Ireland from Great Britain. That was wrong. This newspaper established that hundreds of British-grown plants remained banned from crossing the Irish Sea – even though plants from thousands of miles away in southern Europe can arrive freely. We asked the Northern Ireland Office if Mr Heaton-Harris would clarify what he said but it simply ignored the question. Today, the Belfast Telegraph asked the Secretary of State to address the issue personally. This is what he said.