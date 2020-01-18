Saracens: Champions to be relegated after further points deduction BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/saracens-champions-to-be-relegated-after-further-points-deduction-38873899.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/e2050/38873905.ece/AUTOCROP/h342/3606203-1579387308080352_10.jpg

Email

Saracens will be relegated from the Premiership after a second 35-point deduction this season. The European champions have failed to adhere to the league's salary cap for the past three seasons.