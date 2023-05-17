Scheme aiding children impacted by domestic violence introduced in Northern Ireland schools

A safeguarding scheme designed to support young people affected by domestic violence and abuse in the home has been rolled out to all schools across Northern Ireland. Since Operation Encompass, a partnership between the PSNI, the Education Authority and education providers began, there have been 3,160 referrals made by police to the designated teachers. It means if police attend a domestic abuse call and children are present, officers can pass on relevant information to the child’s school before 9am the following morning, so support can be put in place. The partnership is now being rolled out to the final tranche of 202 schools, across the Belfast Trust area, meaning it is now fully operational across all 1,162 schools and EOTAS (Education Other Than at School) centres in Northern Ireland. The scheme was launched as a pilot in 2021 in Downpatrick and has been extended to other districts across Northern Ireland since.