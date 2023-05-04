School principal goes viral for showing kids 'how to dance' in PE class

Kevin Shortall, the principal of St Aidan's Community School in Tallaght, has been praised for showing his silly side during his students' dance class in PE. "I'd always do that kind of thing here; having a laugh with the students," Kevin Shortall said. "I really think you have to develop a relationship with students, to show that you're human. "Tallaght gets its fair share of negative press and I want people to know what kind of happy and positive community we have." Commenters praised the principal for showing his fun side. "How to show kids you’re human! Well done, so uplifting," one person wrote. Another commented, saying: "Every school needs a principal like you. Love it."