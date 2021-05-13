Schoolboy makes incredible recovery from polio-like virus

A mum whose son was paralysed by an ultra-rare and potentially fatal polio-style virus has said watching him walk out of hospital was more emotional than her wedding day. Praising the incredible treatment that means her boy is now well enough to play football again, Karen Waterworth, 47, of Epsom, Surrey, feared her son Josh, now seven, would not survive the enterovirus, which left his entire spinal cord inflamed and caused severe breathing difficulties. Just two-and-a-half when the virus struck in 2016, his mum, dad, Ian, 43, an IT project director and brothers, James, 14 and Ryan, 11, were overjoyed when, after a year in hospital – several weeks of which were on life support – he finally walked out of the children’s brain injury unit.