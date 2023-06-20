Search continues for Titanic tourist submarine missing in Atlantic

Rescue teams are continuing the search for a submersible tourist vessel which went missing during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck with a British billionaire among the five people aboard. Hamish Harding is chairman of private plane firm Action Aviation, which said he is one of the mission specialists on the five-person OceanGate Expeditions vessel reported overdue on Sunday evening about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland. Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman have been named as two of the other people on the submersible in a family statement. A major search and rescue operation is being led by the US Coast Guard and involving military aircraft 900 miles east of Cape Cod.