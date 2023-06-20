Search for submersible tourist vessel near Titanic wreck

A British billionaire is one of five people aboard a submersible tourist vessel that went missing during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck. Hamish Harding, chairman of private plane firm Action Aviation, is understood to be aboard the five-person OceanGate Expeditions vessel, which was reported overdue on Sunday evening about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland. A major search and rescue operation, being led by the US Coast Guard and involving military aircraft, is under way.