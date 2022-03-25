Security alert halts Simon Coveney speech during Belfast peacebuilding event

A security alert in Belfast has caused the cancellation of a peacebuilding event attended by the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister. Simon Coveney was speaking at the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in Belfast when he abruptly ended his speech and was ushered from the room. The Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road, has been evacuated. The incident, which is believed to centre around a hijacked van, was rapidly condemned by politicians in Northern Ireland.