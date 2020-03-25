Seriously ill pastor warns 'coronavirus wants to kill you'
Luke Goodsall
A pastor in Northern Ireland left struggling to breathe by coronavirus said it had sucked the life out of his lungs. Mark McClurg, from Co Down, has been in the intensive care unit at the Ulster Hospital near Belfast for a week but will soon be moving back to a ward. The married father-of-three posted a video on social media from his hospital bed using breathing support. He said: “This coronavirus is deadly and is dangerous".