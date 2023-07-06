Seven children, two adults injured as car collides with primary school building in Wimbledon
This is the scene in Wimbledon, south London, where a car has collided with a primary school building. Police, firefighters and paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, responded to the incident at around 9.54am on Thursday. Seven children and two adults have been injured after a car collided with a primary school building in Wimbledon, south London, on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.