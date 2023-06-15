Sheriff pulls over Florida cop for speeding in a patrol car and cop flees the scene

An arrest has been made in Florida involving a police officer who was apprehended for driving over the speed limit in his patrol car while on his way to work. The officer, identified as Alexander Shaouni, was reportedly travelling at a speed of 80mph in a 45 mph zone, disregarding the use of lights and sirens. On the day of the incident, a Seminole County Sheriff's deputy witnessed Shaouni swiftly pass him on a local road, prompting the deputy to accelerate to over 100mph in order to catch up. Eventually, Shaouni yielded to the deputy's instructions, but instead of complying, he engaged in a heated argument, questioning the reason for the stop and refusing to provide his driver's license. In a surprising turn of events, Shaouni abruptly fled the scene in his police cruiser. Subsequently, he was charged with multiple offences, including resisting an officer, reckless driving, and evading law enforcement with active lights and sirens.