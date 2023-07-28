Ship loaded with Mercedes and BMWs could burn for days

A fire on board a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control in the North Sea on Wednesday, the Dutch coast guard said. One crew member died with several others injured, and officials are working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds. Boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship after they tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze, the coast guard said in a statement.