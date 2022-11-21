Shocking video of two Gardai assaulted in Ballyfermot

Two gardaí have been injured following a group assault in Ballyfermot overnight. One male garda is in hospital with head injuries while a female officer was also injured following the incident outside a pub on the main street. They were responding to reports of a row that had spilled out onto the street before a number of people turned on them. The incident comes just weeks after a high-profile ramming incident in Ballyfermot after which more resources were to promised to support gardaí in the area. Video footage of the incident shows gardaí attempting to intervene in a row between a number of people.