Shocking video shows stabbing in broad daylight outside Dublin pub

This shocking clip shows two men being knifed in broad daylight outside a popular city centre pub . The clip shows the horrific attack which occurred on Liffey Street on Sunday evening. Gardai have confirmed they have launched an investigation and that two men received medical attention following the incident. Two men initially skirmish with each other outside a bar, near Dublin’s famous Ha’penny Bridge. The clip shows a number of bar stools being thrown during the confrontation while a woman scarpers for cover. As a female onlooker laughs ‘what the f**’ while the brawl continues. One of the men, dressed in a blue track suit, seems to be getting the better of the fight as they skirmish on the ground. The brawling duo are then then violently approached by a man dressed in grey brandishing a shiny grey knife in his right hand. The grey clad man appears to stab one of the two men tussling on the ground, before another bystander wearing a coloured beanie hat tries to intervene and tries to hold back the man brandishing the knife. The grey dressed man then stabs the man with the beanie hat in his left leg, who recoils in pain, and then stabs a man in a grey track suit being pummelled by the man in blue in his right leg. “He’s after stabbing him,” cries a female onlooker. A garda spokesperson told the Sunday World two people were injured in the fight.. “Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Liffey Street, Dublin 1 on Sunday 9th April 2023,” a spokesperson told us. “Gardaí were alerted to reports of an altercation between a number of males on Liffey Street shortly before 7pm. “Two males received medical attention following the incident. Investigations are ongoing at this time.”