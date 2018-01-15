Sinn Fein MP resigns after Kingsmill-branded loaf row
Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff, who caused outrage by posing with a Kingsmill-branded loaf of bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre, has resigned.
Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff, who caused outrage by posing with a Kingsmill-branded loaf of bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre, has resigned.
Nightlife
Nightlife
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Spirit of N. Ireland Awards
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland
Politics
Northern Ireland
Service
Education
Business News
Archive
Opinion