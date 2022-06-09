Sir Keir Starmer: Boris Johnson is taking a wrecking ball to Irish relations
Cate McCurry
On a visit to Trinity College in Dublin, Sir Keir claimed the Prime Minister was too distracted by his own leadership travails to focus on the protocol impasse. “Of course there are challenges with the protocol, but I think that we have faced much greater challenges than that in our shared history and I think that with flexibility on both sides, with good faith, statecraft, and trust around the negotiating table, we can deal with the remaining issues,” he said.