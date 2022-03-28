Sir Kenneth Branagh makes red carpet return at star-studded Oscar ceremony
Tom Leese
Sir Kenneth Branagh has arrived at the Oscars after missing several award ceremonies earlier this week after testing positive for Covid-19. The stalwart of British film and theatre, whose film Belfast is in the running for a string of awards including best picture, best director and best original screenplay, said he was “delighted” to be nominated in a record-breaking seven categories at this year’s awards but “more delighted to be here”.