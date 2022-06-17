Sir Paul McCartney turns 80: A legacy of legendary music

Sir Paul McCartney turns 80 this June, and as he reaches his ninth decade we take a look at his extraordinary legacy. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, he has an Academy Award, 18 Grammy Awards, an MBE and a knighthood. Macca headlines Glastonbury Festival for the second time, following his headline performance in 2004, just a week after his 80th birthday. When he takes to the Pyramid Stage on June 25, 2022, he will be the oldest participant in the festival's history.