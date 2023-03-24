Sir Trevor Brooking leads mourners as tributes paid at John Motson’s funeral

Sir Trevor Brooking led the mourners as English football paid tribute to John Motson at the former BBC commentator’s funeral on Friday. Motson, known as “Motty”, became synonymous with the game during his distinguished 50-year career. He died last month, aged 77. Brooking, who commentated alongside Motson for the BBC, was joined by a number of former footballers at Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes. Mark Lawrenson, Garth Crooks, Martin Keown, Ray Stubbs and Bob Wilson – all of whom have worked as pundits for the BBC – were present. Martin Tyler, the lead football commentator for Sky Sports, was also pictured arriving. Hugely popular with generations of football fans and famous for his sheepskin coat, Motson began working for Match of the Day in 1971 and commentated on more than 2,500 games.