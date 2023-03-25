Slaying it: Ulster University’s Dungeons and Dragons Society gearing up for fantasy film release

Dungeons and Dragons groups across Northern Ireland are gearing up for the fantasy film release. When Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is released in cinemas across Northern Ireland next week it will be the latest in a long list of film and television productions shot here. And there are early signs this film will be a hit with movie lovers and critics alike. Dungannon twins Daniel (chairperson) and Aidan Moore (treasurer) from Ulster University’s Dungeons and Dragons Society are there to greet the adventurers, who quietly switch on laptops which hold the details of the characters they’ve spent hours crafting. The tables are set with boards. Tables are loaded with dice and the Dungeon Master takes control, a mix of pre-planned and improvised quests get underway with a little background storytelling to set the scene. The Ulster University’s Dungeons and Dragons Society meet weekly - let the games begin.