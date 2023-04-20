Sneak peek aboard Belfast's latest attraction touring the river Lagan

Lady of the Lagan: You can now enjoy a cruise around Belfast Lough following the launch of a new river cruise. The latest attraction to Belfast by the newly formed tourism company Waterways Belfast Ltd. Waterways Belfast Ltd founded by Peter Lavery, Sean Donnelly and brothers Jeremy and Simon Rogers. The Lady of The Lagan highlights key attractions on the shoreline, including views of the Titanic Quarter and HMS Caroline and many more great views. The first passengers on the ship were pupils from St Mary’s Primary School in Kircubbin, who won a competition to name the new vessel, and runners-up from Holy Cross Boys Primary School in Belfast.