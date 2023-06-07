Sneak peek inside new £17 million redevelopment of Templemore Baths

The historic building is set to open to the public on 19 June, bringing old and new features together. Offering state-of-the-art swimming pool, gym facilities and spa. On his first engagement as Lord Mayor of Belfast, Ryan Murphy, said: “Templemore baths is one of the city’s most historically significant buildings, so to see it transformed from a crumbling, derelict shell into a beautiful restored space for the local community and visitors is just fantastic.” The £17 million redevelopment was funded by Belfast City Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.