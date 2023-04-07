Sneak peek: New Nando’s and Five Guys restaurant at revamped £17m Odyssey Place

The complex formerly known as the Odyssey Pavilion is now rebranded to Odyssey Place, and includes restaurants, W5, Hollywood Bowl, Cineworld, The SSE Arena, with more to open in the following weeks. After months of redevelopment, Guy Hollis from Matagorda2, which owns the lease for Odyssey Place, said: “It’s great to see our new tenants in and trading strongly in their first week ahead of what’s expected to be a busy Easter break. With an impressive mix of family-food outlets and leisure activities, Odyssey Place is sure to be a destination for families from across Belfast and beyond keen to have a full day’s itinerary to entertain kids off school. “We’re also delighted to announce that Lost City Golf will join our roster later in the year, with only a few units remaining to fill, negotiations for which are well underway and should hopefully be confirmed in the coming months.”