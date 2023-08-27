Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley taken to hospital after becoming ill at Larne concert

Former Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley has been taken to hospital, right before he was due to perform at a gig in Larne on Sunday night. The English 80s star was due to headline the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon Live Lounge, marking the end of a weekend of running in the Co Antrim town. However, the 63-year-old began feeling unwell on Sunday evening during his sound check, and onlookers said that it was evident he was not feeling well.