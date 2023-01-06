Spare: Prince Harry memoir – the key revelations so far

The Duke of Sussex has branded the Prince of Wales his “arch nemesis” in his bombshell book, claiming he was physically attacked by William and knocked to the floor during a furious confrontation over the Duchess of Sussex. Harry also alleges that it was William and the Princess of Wales who encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party 2005 and “howled” with laughter when they saw it. Here is a look at some of the other allegations in the book.