Speaker scolds Business Secretary: ‘Who do you think you’re speaking to?’

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has scolded Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch over her handling of changes to post-Brexit plans to scrap EU laws. Sir Lindsay snapped “who do you think you’re speaking to?” after Ms Badenoch said she was sorry the sequencing of the announcement was “not to your satisfaction”. The Speaker was initially left unhappy after the change to Government policy was not announced via an oral statement to the House by a minister, but instead appeared in a newspaper and MPs were updated by a written statement. Sir Lindsay has had several run-ins with ministers since becoming Speaker over his desire to guarantee MPs are told first of major announcements.