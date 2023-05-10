Starmer digs at Sunak after widespread local election losses

Sir Keir Starmer has asked Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister's Questions who he thinks “he has actually got a mandate from” after accusing the Prime Minister of losing “everywhere” in the local elections. The Labour leader and Mr Sunak clashed at Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since last week’s local elections in England. The Conservative Party lost more than 1,000 councillors and control of 48 councils overall, whereas Labour picked up 500 seats.