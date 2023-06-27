Starmer: I haven’t held talks about creating hundreds of new peers in the Lords

Sir Keir Starmer has said he has not 'offered anybody a peerage' as he suggested a story about Labour’s plans to create new peers if he wins power had 'come out of nowhere'. Labour has committed to abolishing the House of Lords if Sir Keir leads the party to victory at the next general election, which is likely to be held in 2024. Despite the pledge, a spokesman for Sir Keir last week suggested new peers could be appointed in the event of a Labour election win in order to provide more political balance in the upper house, giving the incoming administration a better chance of pushing its policy changes through. Yet Sir Keir, speaking at the New Statesman’s Politics Live Conference in central London on Tuesday, denied holding talks about swelling the second chamber.