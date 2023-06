Abdul Wahab and Aleksandra Wahab were jailed at Belfast Crown Court today for the "brutal, merciless and outrageous" killing of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska. Nadia was fatally assaulted in her Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey in December 2019. Abdul Wahab, the child’s stepfather, was told he must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison for Nadia’s murder.