Storm Corrie set to bring 90mph gusts as 16,000 remain without power following Storm Malik
Andy Wasley
Around 80,000 customers have been affected by power cuts and up to 16,000 customers are still without power, a day after Storm Malik saw strong winds batter parts of the UK and two people were killed by falling trees. Northern Powergrid said those affected are living in Northumberland and County Durham and warned that some people will be without power on Sunday as Storm Corrie is expected to bring another blast of strong winds.